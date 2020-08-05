Manchester United have reportedly made a €55million bid for Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa amid some doubts over a deal for Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils are said to have launched an offer of €55m for Chiesa, according to La Nazione, as translated by Football Italia.

It remains to be seen if this will come to anything, but the timing of this story is interesting as BBC Sport suggest there could still be a snag in a potential deal to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Despite the Sancho transfer speculation hotting up, the BBC claim United and Dortmund remain far apart in their valuation of the England international.

The piece states that the Bundesliga giants want £100m for Sancho, and it would not be too surprising if United were willing to look at cheaper alternatives.

The coronavirus pandemic is bound to affect all football clubs’ finances, and that might mean Chiesa is the better option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side right now.

The Italy international is an exciting young talent, having shone in Serie A for some time now despite still only being 22 years of age.

Chiesa has been a first-team regular for Fiorentina for four years now, scoring 33 goals in 150 appearances for the club in all competitions.

While Sancho is surely the name most MUFC fans are craving, Chiesa could be another useful new addition to Solskjaer’s attack.

