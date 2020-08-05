Menu

“Gone in the summer surely” – These Man United fans react as ace is left out again vs LASK

Many fans might expect that Man United won’t take the Europa League seriously now that Champions League qualification has been secured.

It’s hard to tell for sure based on the line up vs LASK tonight, as United have a 5-0 advantage so it always looked like a chance for the fringe players to impress.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also showed that he started to trust a specific starting XI towards the end of the season, so they needed a rest anyway.

The starting line up tonight is much changed, but any players who have missed out must be worried that they don’t have a future at the club anymore.

Diogo Dalot seems like the perfect example – he’s barely played this season and this looked like a great chance for him to prove himself, yet he doesn’t make the team at all:

It does look like a clear sign that he’s off this summer, and these fans agree:

