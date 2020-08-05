Journalist claims that Arsenal will only sign one of Coutinho or Willian

The Mirror’s John Cross has taken to social media this evening to report that Arsenal are not ‘pursuing’ the signing of Philippe Coutinho, contrary to reports.

Cross claims that the Gunners will only sign one of the Barcelona outcast or Chelsea star Willian, with a free transfer swoop for the winger now ‘highly likely’, a move for Coutinho is no longer on the cards.

Sport reported earlier that the north London were in an advanced stage of negotiations for Coutinho, with a move seemingly close to completion, Cross has dashed those rumours with his recent update.

Arsenal were offered Philippe Coutinho. But are not pursuing that deal. Willian highly likely to sign for Arsenal but that means Coutinho won’t happen. They won’t do both. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) August 5, 2020

Willian likely resembles a much more cost-effective option as he’s available on a free transfer, signing a No.10 in Coutinho would also be a questionable decision given that Mesut Ozil is still on the books.

Arsenal have recruited younger players over the last year so adding top-level experience with either of these will offer up some much-needed experience to a side that are failing to meet expectations.

Whilst Willian is three years older than Coutinho, his game hasn’t really declined, whereas the attacking midfielder has endured a disastrous spell since joining Barcelona in a big-money move from Liverpool.