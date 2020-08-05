Menu

‘Let the kids play’ – These Manchester United fans ‘disappointed’ with Solskjaer’s lineup vs LASK

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left just two players in the starting lineup from the final day win against Leicester ahead of Manchester United’s Europa League clash against minnows LASK this evening.

Club captain Harry Maguire holds on to his starting berth as well as promising youngster Brandon Williams, the rest of the side is made up of the senior players that have seen little action this season.

Some fans are disappointed that Solskjaer has not given some of United’s youth talents a chance, especially when the Red Devils are 5-0 up and effectively into the next round with all respect to LASK.

Talents Teden Mengi, James Garner and Tahith Chong are on the bench. Surprisingly superstars Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial are still part of the matchday squad.

Take a look at the Red Devils’ lineup below:

Here’s how some of the United faithful have reacted to Solskjaer’s teamsheet:

It seems as though Solskjaer has gone against the fans’ suggestions to field young talents by instead giving an opportunity for fringe first-team players to impress, which can’t be argued with too much.

The likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard are perhaps the two players that will be raring to get some much-needed confidence tonight, the duo have played minimal roles and have looked unconvincing.

