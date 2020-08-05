‘Let the kids play’ – These Manchester United fans ‘disappointed’ with Solskjaer’s lineup vs LASK

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left just two players in the starting lineup from the final day win against Leicester ahead of Manchester United’s Europa League clash against minnows LASK this evening.

Club captain Harry Maguire holds on to his starting berth as well as promising youngster Brandon Williams, the rest of the side is made up of the senior players that have seen little action this season.

Some fans are disappointed that Solskjaer has not given some of United’s youth talents a chance, especially when the Red Devils are 5-0 up and effectively into the next round with all respect to LASK.

Talents Teden Mengi, James Garner and Tahith Chong are on the bench. Surprisingly superstars Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial are still part of the matchday squad.

Take a look at the Red Devils’ lineup below:

Here’s how some of the United faithful have reacted to Solskjaer’s teamsheet:

Honestly disappointed in that line up especially when we’re 5-0 up.. — Aidan Walsh ? (@AidanWalshMUFC) August 5, 2020

What about giving the kids a go though? — Maren ?? (@footballqueeen) August 5, 2020

Why not give Mengi his debut, give Harry a rest. Where is Laird? Pogba, Bruno, Matic, Martial and Marcus should be on holiday, not in the squad ? — Previn Naidu ???? (@PrevDiesel) August 5, 2020

This shows that Dalot is not wanted by Ole. Almost all the signings of the former managers are being moved out. In a few years Dalot will be a good player, and we will regret it. — lem (@LemuelKH_1997) August 5, 2020

Really glad Bruno gets a rest! We’re resting lots of other key players which is sensible. Would have preferred Maguire to have a rest though and start Mengi instead — Thomas (@MUFC_Tom18) August 5, 2020

Don’t know why the likes of Odion, Mata, McTom, Fred need to be played so they be happy. Have some humility and let the kids play, they get a chance like this 1-2 per season. Smhhh — Marco (@UtdMarco) August 5, 2020

What’s Maguire doing in that lineup? — Ade Joke? (@itsadejoke) August 5, 2020

WHY SO STRONG? MENGI LAIRD GARNER???? — Abdullah. (@UtdAbdullah) August 5, 2020

It seems as though Solskjaer has gone against the fans’ suggestions to field young talents by instead giving an opportunity for fringe first-team players to impress, which can’t be argued with too much.

The likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard are perhaps the two players that will be raring to get some much-needed confidence tonight, the duo have played minimal roles and have looked unconvincing.