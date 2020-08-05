‘Let’s have agents as scouts’ – These angry Arsenal fans slam decision to make famed scout redundant

According to the MailOnline, Arsenal’s well-regarded international scout Francis Cagigao is one of the high-profile names that has been made redundant by the club today.

Arsenal announced earlier that they’ve proposed 55 redundancies, rightfully the club’s decision sparked outrage from some supporters.

Cagigao was reportedly behind Arsenal’s recruitment of one of the best Premier League midfielders ever in Cesc Fabregas, current star Hector Bellerin and wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli.

The Mail report that Cagigao has held a ‘key role’ in the north London outfit’s worldwide recruitment over the last decade.

It’s added that this decision also essentially confirms that the Gunners are focusing on an agent-led recruitment plan, which has always been a controversial topic given the fees that intermediaries cash in from transfers.

Here’s how some Arsenal supporters have reacted to the decision:

Couldn’t we have saved money another way?? For example, not signing Cedric permanently or giving Luiz a new contract??? — ™? (@AfcNas) August 5, 2020

It’s is just an excuse to sack people who were in the way of Raul and Kia. — Matic Hribernik (@ArsenalFC_fan) August 5, 2020

Yeah! Let’s have agents as scouts, buy their players and fill their pockets! Great! — ?? (@TheSilentFalse9) August 5, 2020

Who needs scouts when you’ve got Kia right @arseblog ? — jamie ? (@jamie4949) August 5, 2020

So so stupid — RT (@rxckyt) August 5, 2020

This can’t be true. This would be foolish — mutuma (@_mutuma_) August 5, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Alexis Sanchez’s transfer from Man United to Inter will be official tomorrow, claims journalist Barcelona President names his top youngsters for the future and insists they won’t be sold Dortmund chiefs dismiss rumours of Jadon Sancho Man United transfer agreement

Of course clubs – even those at the top level – have incurred massive losses due to the Coronavirus pandemic wasn’t there a better way to save money?

What makes this decision, which has been made with restructuring the club in mind, even more controversial is that most of Arsenal’s squad accepted wage cuts to help the Gunners during this period.

Where exactly have the funds saved in wages actually gone then, if it’s not to save jobs?