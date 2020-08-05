According to Devon Live, Liverpool and Chelsea are set to lose out on the signature of Exeter starlet Ben Chrisene to fellow Premier League side Aston Villa.

The Sun report that the Villains have also bested Bayern Munich’s efforts to sign the 16-year-old.

Chrisene became Exeter’s youngest player ever when he featured for the Grecians in a Carabao Cup tie against Coventry last August.

Devon Live report that Chrisene has turned down League Two outfit Exeter’s offer of a professional contract, unless compensation is agreed a tribunal will determine the ace’s transfer fee.

This is certainly shaping up to be a major coup for Villa, Frank Lampard is personally tried to persuade the ace to join Chelsea, whilst Jurgen Klopp invited the talent to be a VIP guest at a Reds game.

Chrisene even turned out for Bayern’s youth team at one point last season.

A moment of history! @ECFC_Academy starlet Ben Chrisene comes in for his debut aged 15yrs, 7mths, 1 day making him Exeter City’s youngest ever player, beating Ethan Ampadu. #ecfc #footballhistory #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/kSISLpF4ix — Stuart James (@StuartJamesWMN) August 13, 2019

Villa have put serious focus into their academy since their mega-rich owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens took over, with the club appointing some of the best youth staff in the Midlands recently.

The Villains also brought Louie Barry back to England from Barcelona in January after the ace’s short stint with the Catalan outfit following his departure from West Brom.

Chrisene has made a total of five appearances for Exeter this season, all of which came off the bench.

The ace is capped at Under-15s and 16s level for England. Exeter lost in the playoff final this season after finishing 5th in League Two.

The side are close to losing another one of their top talents just a couple of years after Chelsea snatched Ethan Ampadu from their ranks.