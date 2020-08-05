Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly been beaten to the transfer of Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, Ake’s move to Manchester City is a “done deal”, as he tweeted a few hours ago…

Nathan Aké to Manchester City is a done deal, confirmed.

Total agreement between Man City and Bournemouth, personal terms ok and medicals on next days.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2020

This looks like a superb signing for City, who needed to improve on their defensive options this summer, with Ake showing fine form for Bournemouth despite their relegation this season.

The solid displays of the Netherlands international also saw him recently linked with Manchester United and Chelsea by the Sun, but it appears they’re going to miss out on a deal.

The Red Devils could also have done with a proper partner for Harry Maguire after an unconvincing campaign from the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Chelsea, meanwhile, let Ake go earlier in his career and may well be living to regret that now as he’s improved a lot after gaining experience in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old could be ideal for Pep Guardiola as he chases a much-needed long-term replacement for Vincent Kompany at the Etihad Stadium.