Ferran Torres has somewhat surprisingly aimed a dig at former Valencia team-mate Dani Parejo after completing his transfer to Manchester City.

The young Spanish winger was officially announced as City’s first summer signing yesterday, following our report that a deal had been agreed a few days ago.

Torres has shone in his time in La Liga and looks an exciting addition for Pep Guardiola as he looks to rebuild his City squad after a disappointing season that saw the club swept aside by Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Speaking to Marca about why he chose a move to the Etihad Stadium, Torres also discussed a number of other topics, including taking a parting swipe at his former Valencia captain Parejo.

The 20-year-old clearly feels Parejo was a good player, but not a particularly good captain, suggesting the pair did not have the best relationship at the Mestalla.

“Parejo is a great player but personally I have never had a relationship with him,” Torres told Marca.

“When I joined the first team, when I was 17 years old, many weeks passed before he dedicated a simple ‘Good morning’ to me. I don’t think he was a good captain with me.

“The worst came with the departure of Marcelino. Kangin and I were used as culprits in the locker room, and we were stopped talking for weeks.”

City fans will be hoping Torres doesn’t have the same troubles with his new team-mates after finally arriving in England.