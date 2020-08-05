Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up three possible alternatives to Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho in this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with Sancho for some time, but BBC Sport have cast some doubt over that deal as they suggest both clubs are still far apart in negotiations.

This could lead Man Utd to look at other options up front or in attacking midfield, with some big names supposedly being considered by the club, according to the Daily Star.

The report lists Tottenham striker Harry Kane as one name on United’s list, alongside Aston Villa star Jack Grealish and Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.

It remains to be seen if United can eventually get a deal for Sancho done, but if they do it’s hard to imagine they’ll have a huge amount left over to spend in these uncertain times.

If they do miss out on the England international, however, MUFC would do well to land a big name like Kane to give them a new dimension up front.

The Spurs striker has been a world class performer in the Premier League down the years and it would make sense if he pursued a new challenge as he’s yet to win any silverware in north London.

Grealish and Van de Beek could also be useful attacking midfield players to provide more ammunition for United’s current forwards.