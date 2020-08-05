It appears that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is wasting no time at all in the summer transfer window, with a second, confirmed target in the pipeline once the Jadon Sancho deal is completed.

Borussia Dortmund look to be playing hard ball over the fee for the former Man City player, though Bild do suggest that he’s already agreed personal terms of £340,000 per week.

Aside from the usual jousting that normally takes place in part to appease supporters and stakeholders where big-money transfers are concerned, it would be a surprise if Sancho wasn’t soon welcomed into the Old Trafford fold.

Once that particular piece of transfer business has been concluded, then United will set their sights on Idrissa Gueye.

According to le10Sport and cited by the Daily Star, Paris Saint-Germain are willing to cash in just a year after acquiring the player from Everton.

The player himself appears reticent to any deal, le10Sport noting that he says no one has spoken to him about it.

However, the outlet also note that his position is almost untenable and therefore a move away would be of benefit.