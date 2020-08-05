Man United linked with former Premier League ace after current club decide they want to sell

There’s no doubt that Man United’s midfield has vastly improved since Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba started to link up to great effect, but there is still scope to improve in the third position.

Nemanja Matic generally plays in behind those two and he does a decent job, but he has looked too slow on occasion and he can be too ponderous on the ball.

There is space for someone else who is mobile and able to take care of things defensively in there, while it doesn’t look like Solskjaer truly trusts McTominay or Fred.

A report from Le10 Sport has suggested that Man United could be interested in PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye, and a move looks possible after the French side decided they want to sell.

He already has experience in the Premier League after successful spells with Aston Villa and Everton, and he would be a good back up option who could step into the side when needed.

It would also allow United to alternative between a mobile or a physical option to shield the defence depending on the opposition, although he wouldn’t be a signing who will excite the fans.

It’s suggested that Wolves are also showing an interest, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up.