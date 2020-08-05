Man United on the brink of signing Jadon Sancho in deal worth a total of £108m

According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano for the Guardian, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are close to agreeing a deal for superstar attacker Jadon Sancho.

Romano reports that the Red Devils are expected to pay an initial £90m for the 20-year-old, which will be split over three annual payments.

The total value of the deal could rise to a massive £108m, with £18m to be included in potential performance-related add-ons.

Personal terms also seem to sorted as Romano claims that Sancho will pen a five-year contract worth £250,000-a-week.

It’s added that flop Alexis Sanchez’s impending move to Inter Milan has freed up the funds for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to swoop for Sancho.

Romano reports that Dortmund are keen on sorting a transfer agreement out by next week, the Bundesliga outfit begin their pre-season training camp on August 10.

Sancho has taken the Bundesliga by storm since joining Dortmund from Manchester City in the summer of 2017, in those three years the ace has shown he’s one of the most exciting players in world football.

Sancho has been heavily linked with a return to England over the last year and it looks as though that’s about to come to a fruition with a massive statement of intent by United.

The England international has been absolutely phenomenal this season, bagging 20 goals and 20 assists from 44 appearances across all competitions.