The transfer merry-go-round is already in full swing and Manchester United are featuring heavily in a number of deals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be working hard to trim the fat from his squad whilst also bringing in one or two highly-prized additions.

One player who appears to want a move away is goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who enjoyed a great 2019/20 campaign on loan at Sheffield United.

Being behind an error-prone David de Gea in the pecking order clearly isn’t sitting well with the custodian, according to The Sun.

The same outlet suggest that Chelsea are interested in acquiring the 23-year-old’s services but that Solskjaer will veto any deal with the Blues.

More Stories / Latest News Unai Emery opens talks over transfer raid on former club Arsenal (Photos) Willian to Arsenal transfer confirmation possibly leaked in PES clip Manchester United rival Chelsea for transfer of star with €40m buy-out clause

Frank Lampard is looking for a quality replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga and Henderson fits the bill, but the Norwegian doesn’t want to sell the latter to a Premier League rival.

With just over five weeks to go until the start of the 2020/21 campaign, it’s in everyone’s interests that any deal is done sooner rather than later.