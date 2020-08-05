Manchester United are reportedly ready to enter the running for the transfer of Porto left-back Alex Telles this summer.

The Red Devils are being linked with the Brazil international by a number of Portuguese outlets, with these various reports rounded up and translated by Sport Witness.

They cite Correio da Manha as saying Man Utd are going to ‘advance’ on a move for Telles, while they also state that A Bola have run a similar story, which adds that the 27-year-old has a €40million release clause, though he could move for less than that.

Telles has shone in his time with current club Porto, and his fine form has also seen him linked with Chelsea in recent times by Goal and others.

On the face of it, it’s the Blues that seem more in need of a new signing at left-back than United right now, with Frank Lampard’s side linked in that Goal piece with a number of other players in that position.

Chelsea can surely do better than Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri, both of whom have been underwhelming at Stamford Bridge in recent times.

United, meanwhile, have Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams as pretty decent options in that position, so it’s slightly surprising to see them chasing Telles.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but it would certainly be good to see a talent like Telles in the Premier League in the near future.