When the two greatest players ever to come out of Argentina, perhaps ever to play the game of football, are asked to join forces for a charity initiative, the football world are bound to be all ears.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Diego Maradona has issued Lionel Messi with a charitable challenge in order to help with the fight against COVID-19 in South America.

The pandemic has shown no signs of slowing down in certain areas of the world, and as a result, Alejandro Dominguez, president of Conmebol, has begun the ‘Together for South America’ ?solidarity campaign.

He is inviting Latin American football’s biggest stars to make donations of important football artefacts, in order to raise money which will be used to help combat the effects of the virus.

“CONMEBOL and the national Red Cross societies of its 10 member countries unite to create an unprecedented charity campaign, where all proceeds will be used to recover from the effects of COVID-19,” a statement, published in Mundo Deportivo, read.

“Together for South America consists of the largest collection of symbolic objects of soccer (replicas of trophies, clothing of stars of our sport, historical articles) donated by athletes or institutions and that will be drawn before a notary public.”

Mundo Deportivo note that Maradona immediately provided a signed replica shirt, similar to the one he wore in the 1986 World Cup, and challenged Messi to respond with something of his own, as well as instructing his lawyers to find ways for the pair to come together for the charity, including via virtual means.