With Barcelona in a difficult financial situation as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic and years of misguided transfers, I believe the club should sell starlet Francisco Trincao to bank an easy profit.

As per transfer insider Fabrizio Romano for the Guardian, Leicester have offered Barcelona €50m for the winger, with the Foxes willing to pay this as a mandatory fee following a two-year loan spell.

The Portuguese sensation hasn’t even kicked a ball for Barcelona yet, with the club pre-agreeing a deal for the 20-year-old back in January, the ace joined for €31m deal, as per the club’s official website.

Trincao’s release clause stands at €500m but Romano failed to rule out a transfer due to the financial situation the Blaugrana are currently in.

Controversial President Josep Maria Bartomeu told Mundo Deportivo that the Catalan outfit have lost €200m as a result of the pandemic, adding that they’re the club that have been ‘most affected’.

Bartomeu also told Mundo Deportivo that the club may only be able to sign players in swap deals this summer, with the side already doing so with Arthur heading to Juventus for Miralem Pjanic.

Myself advocating for the club to accept this offer for Trincao is by no means a reflection of the winger’s talent, it’s simply a very lucrative opportunity for Barcelona to turn down given their current status.

Trincao has been sensational this season, scoring nine times and chipping in with an impressive 13 assists in 40 first-team appearances this term.

Trincao’s already shown his character and desire by upping the ante since his move to Barcelona was officially announced, the ace bagged six goals and seven assists from 18 outings over this period.

Barcelona’s attack is usually spearheaded by superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann, so it would be incredibly difficult for Trincao to immediately play a first-team role.

Big-money stars Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho are still on the books as well, with no suitors for the duo, it’s hard to believe they’ll be left to sit one the sidelines to rack up their hefty wages.

Whilst Trincao is undoubtedly an exciting talent, Barcelona have one of the best academies in the world, wonderkid Ansu Fati is already playing an important first-team role, perhaps its time for the club to rely on La Masia to prop up their squad whilst they recover the massive losses they’ve been hit with.

Also from a needs basis, Barcelona’s attack is still their strong point, proceeds from a potential Trincao sale could be used to fund additions to bolster the side’s defence.

Barcelona’s backline has looked shaky in important matches in comparison to the defensive stability that enemies Real Madrid boast, as well as other top European rivals.