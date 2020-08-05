According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano for the Guardian, Leicester have offered Barcelona €50m for starlet Francisco Trincao, with the Foxes willing to be held to this fee after a two-year loan spell.

This is certainly a surprising move, Trincao has not even featured for Barcelona yet, the Portuguese talent joined in a €31m deal in the January transfer window, as per the club’s official website.

Trincao’s transfer was a pre-agreed one for this summer, so the ace continued to be with Braga for the second-half of the season.

The 20-year-old was set to join the Catalan outfit on July 1, but this was ultimately pushed back due to the Coronavirus pandemic halting football across the world.

Romano reports that Barcelona don’t necessarily wish to sell the right-winger, who boasts a €500m release clause, but the La Liga powerhouses are in a dire financial situation and need to raise funds.

Trincao has been sensational this season, scoring nine times and chipping in with an impressive 13 assists in 40 first-team appearances this term.

The left-footed winger primarily plays on the right flank and is a serious attacking threat when cutting inside, the ace has also been deployed in a plethora of other midfield roles this season.

Barcelona have found themselves in a very tricky situation, they could take an instant profit to bolster the club’s finances or stick with a very promising talent.

Trincao’s already shown his character and desire by upping the ante since his move to Barcelona was officially announced, the ace bagged six goals and seven assists from 18 outings over this period.