According to Spanish television show El Golazo de Gol, James Rodriguez is set to leave Real Madrid and join their cross-town rivals Atletico this summer.

El Golazo de Gol’s Pedro Pablo Parrado reports that the attacking midfielder will join Diego Simeone’s side in a deal worth €10-15m.

Rodriguez has endured a difficult spell with Los Blancos after joining in a marquee move following his exploits at the 2014 World Cup.

It’s not surprising to see that the Colombian superstar is slated to leave but Rodriguez’s destination is bound to cause controversy.

Rodriguez’s woes have been largely due to constant injury troubles and also the playmaker being out-of-favour with Zinedine Zidane.

The Frenchman has never really seen Rodriguez as a key player, which led to the attacker being on a two-year loan to Bayern Munich until last summer.

Rodriguez’s fortunes have not improved since he returned to the Spanish capital, with the star only featuring 14 times for Los Blancos this season.

The reaction to this apparent deal will perhaps be less controversial than usual, some fans may accept the departure to their local rivals considering that it will boost the club’s finances at a difficult time.