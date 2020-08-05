Chelsea may not be signing Ben Chilwell after all, but could they be closing in on someone even better to sort out their left-back problems?

The Blues are said to be closing in on a deal for Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon after his impressive loan at Sevilla in the season just gone.

This is according to ESPN, who state Chelsea are closing in on either a loan or a permanent deal, and the story came not long after the Daily Mirror revealed quite how expensive Chilwell would be this summer.

See below for a video showing how good Reguilon has been in recent times, with many Chelsea fans clearly impressed…

Here is why Chelsea FC are interested in the 23 year old Left back Sergio Reguilón ?? With the price tag of only £25M, he’s a much better option than Ben Chilwell #CFC pic.twitter.com/p7hLDBBlTv — Adam (@CFCMethod) August 5, 2020

You haven't watched Reguilon ,then. Reguilon is better than Tagliafico, Telles and Chilwell. And he is just 23 and available for 25m. This should be a no-brainer. — Arjun Choudhary (@ArjunCh19732377) August 5, 2020

Have you watched their stats? Reguilon has a better statistics than over hyped Chilwell. — Eric Kordzo Martey (@EricKordzo) August 4, 2020

I just checked the stats. Reguilon is literally better in every department than Chilwell. No brainer! I really hope these Chelsea rumours are true. #CFC — Samwell ? (@YoungSamme) August 4, 2020