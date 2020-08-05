Menu

Video: Highlights show why Chelsea are targeting transfer of left-back, many fans convinced he’s better than Chilwell

Chelsea may not be signing Ben Chilwell after all, but could they be closing in on someone even better to sort out their left-back problems?

The Blues are said to be closing in on a deal for Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon after his impressive loan at Sevilla in the season just gone.

This is according to ESPN, who state Chelsea are closing in on either a loan or a permanent deal, and the story came not long after the Daily Mirror revealed quite how expensive Chilwell would be this summer.

See below for a video showing how good Reguilon has been in recent times, with many Chelsea fans clearly impressed…

