Roma have the chance to sign Barcelona outcast after missing out on Smalling and Vertonghen

It’s clear that Roma are trying to add a defender to their squad ahead of next season, but it appears that they are having some serious trouble getting anything over the line.

Man United loanee Chris Smalling had an impressive season in Italy and many fans would’ve expected him to stay on a permanent basis, but that doesn’t seem to be the case any more.

A recent report on United’s website confirms that his loan deal ended and he’s on his way back to Old Trafford, and there’s no sign of a deal being worked out.

Mundo Deportivo also looked at the situation, and it appears that Roma’s attempts to sign former Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen are also running into trouble.

As a result they have now been approached by an agent about signing Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona instead, and it could be a decent move for the Frenchman.

It’s clear that he’s not going to get many chances in the Barcelona team anytime soon, and his career could slip away from him if he stays put.

He turns 27 later this year so it’s time to establish himself as a starter somewhere as he enters his prime years, and moving to Roma could be a great chance to do that.