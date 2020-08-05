Spurs hope to beat Arsenal and Chelsea to exciting attacker rated at £16m

It’s always expected that the best players will be cherry picked from teams who fail to get promoted to the Premier League, and Brentford could lose some of their best players.

Said Benrahma was one of their most exciting players as they came so close to promotion. He’s shown he has the ability to create something from nothing while he can score or create, so it will be exciting to see how he gets on if he gets a move to the top flight.

The Mirror have reported on the latest with the situation, and it sounds like Spurs could now be a prime candidate to snap him up.

They suggest that Arsenal and Chelsea were heavily interested, but those moves less likely due to Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech while Arsenal are closing in on Willian.

If Willian moves to Arsenal then that could free up a space in the Chelsea squad for Benrahma, but it’s not suggested that they are going to make an approach at this point.

West Ham are also said to be interested, but Spurs are readying a move for the talented attacker who is valued at £16m according to the report.

It would be a big step up for him and he would probably need to become more of a team player to fit into Mourinho’s system, but he could be a true game changer if his quality is allowed to shine through.

It’s still not clear where he’ll play his football next season, but Brentford now looks very unlikely.