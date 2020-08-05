Talks held: German side hope to sign bit-part Man United forward on loan next season

At the start of the season there was a lot of hope surrounding Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes and Mason Greenwood at Man United, but the latter is the only one who’s made a serious impact.

Gomes has since left the club to sign for Lille, while Chong just didn’t impress in the few chances he got in the team.

He was mainly played in the Europa League and he did show some flashes, but it’s clear that he needs to go out on loan to play regularly.

It appears that he could get that chance with Werder Bremen next season, after Bild reported that talks had been held between Chong’s agent and the German club.

They are looking for a potential replacement for Milot Rashica, so that suggests there would be a chance for Chong to come in and play a big part in the team.

At this point it’s said it would only be a loan deal and some of the details are still being worked out, but there’s nothing to suggest that there would be a permanent option inserted into that deal.

It’s possible that he might get forgotten about at Old Trafford if he stays there next year, so this would be a great chance to impress Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or at least secure a good move in the future.