Transfer imminent – Real Madrid wonderkid expected to join La Liga side on loan tomorrow

There’s been a bit of a circus in recent days surrounding the future of Takefusa Kubo at Real Madrid, but it always seemed inevitable that he would go out on loan again.

He impressed last season despite getting relegated with Real Mallorca, so it made sense for him to go to a better quality team.

It looked like he was set for a move to Sevilla before things got complicated, while Bayern Munich were also credited with a cheeky attempt to bring him in.

It finally looks like he will get the chance to impress with a good La Liga side next season:

? ÚLTIMA HORA

? Kubo, cedido al Villarreal

? El acuerdo entre el Submarino, el Madrid y el jugador es total

? Firmará por una temporada y sin opción de compra

? Se podría anunciar hoy o mañanahttps://t.co/Rf10CT09f7 — Diario AS (@diarioas) August 5, 2020

Villarreal will play in the Europa League next season after finishing fifth, while they also need someone to step up and take over from Santi Cazorla in the midfield.

It’s clear that Real rate him highly and playing at a higher level again should help his development, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on.

The report claims that the loan deal will feature no purchase option and should only last for one year, while it’s expected to be confirmed tomorrow.