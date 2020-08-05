Menu

Video: Alexis Sanchez demonstrates why he has no Man United future with a dreadful attempted chip

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Only Alexis Sanchez will know why things didn’t work out for him at Man United, but he’s failed to dazzle everyone during a loan spell with Inter Milan too.

He’s had some nice moments, but this dreadful effort tonight gives a little snapshot of why he won’t have a place at Man United next season:

Pictures from BT Sport

The BBC have actually reported that a permanent switch to Inter Milan is close to being agreed so he won’t be United’s problem anymore, but Inter might be well advised to change their mind after this.

More Stories Alexis Sanchez