Video: Alexis Sanchez demonstrates why he has no Man United future with a dreadful attempted chip

Only Alexis Sanchez will know why things didn’t work out for him at Man United, but he’s failed to dazzle everyone during a loan spell with Inter Milan too.

He’s had some nice moments, but this dreadful effort tonight gives a little snapshot of why he won’t have a place at Man United next season:

Pictures from BT Sport

The BBC have actually reported that a permanent switch to Inter Milan is close to being agreed so he won’t be United’s problem anymore, but Inter might be well advised to change their mind after this.