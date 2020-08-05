Menu

Video: Anthony Martial scores for Man United after brilliant link-up play with Mata vs LASK

In the 87th minute of Manchester United’s Europa League tie with minnows LASK this evening, some lovely attacking play saw the Red Devils extender their lead to 7-1 on aggregate.

Debutant Teden Mengi played the ball in from right-back to Juan Mata, the playmaker then showed his lovely technical ability by exchanging passes with Anthony Martial.

Martial used a perfect touch to skip into the box before slotting the ball towards the back of the net, the ball deflected off the keeper and rolled over the line.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s goal to fire the Red Devils ahead tonight:

This will be a much-needed confidence booster for Mata especially, the Spaniard has played a minimal role this season and had a rare chance to impress tonight against respectably much weaker opposition.

