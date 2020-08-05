Video: Jesse Lingard scores again for Man United and shows great composure vs LASK

It’s a stretch to call two goals in two games a “hot streak”, but there’s no doubt that Jesse Lingard’s confidence is back after his late strike against Leicester.

He’s struggled all season and looks like he was overthinking everything, but he’s back to his best tonight as he jut waits for the keeper to commit before calmly putting the ball past him and into the net:

Pictures from RMC Sport

It’s still not clear if Lingard is playing for his Man United future here or simply to put himself in the shop window for a summer move, but it’s nice to see him back to his best.