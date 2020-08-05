Menu

Video: Philipp Wiesinger scores stunning long-range goal for LASK vs Man United

Manchester United were stunned in the 54th minute of their second-leg tie against LASK, defender Philipp Wiesinger produced a story to tell the grandkids with a wonderful strike.

United’s clearance of a corner spilled the ball out of the box and right into the ace’s path, Wiesinger composed himself before curling the ball into the top corner with a lovely effort.

Sergio Romero had absolutely no chance of stopping this from hitting the back of the net.

Take a look at the spectacular hit below:

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

This will undoubtedly go down as one of the best moments of Wiesinger’s professional career, takes some doing for a defender to pull off a hit like this.

