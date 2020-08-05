(Photos) Willian to Arsenal transfer confirmation possibly leaked in PES clip

The Willian to Arsenal transfer rumours continue to flow, but there’s not been an official confirmation as of yet.

ESPN suggest an announcement could come soon, in what could be a smart signing on a free by the Gunners.

However, there’s also some suggestion that the deal may have been leaked by a surprise source – Pro Evolution Soccer!

See the images below, reported by the Sun, that show Willian being announced on the latest edition of the game in a leaked clip…

The images appear to show Willian in an Arsenal kit, with a ‘Welcome to the Emirates’ message.

The Brazil international could follow former team-mate David Luiz in swapping Stamford Bridge for the Emirates Stadium.

