Zidane decides to leave previous Real Madrid Champions League hero out of the squad to face Man City

It’s starting to look like the final best years of Gareth Bale’s career are going to be wasted, but the Champions League did offer him the chance to force his way back into the team.

Real lost the first leg 2-1 at home to Man City earlier in the year so a big performance will be needed, and he’s delivered on the biggest stage before.

His second goal against Liverpool in the 2018 final owed a lot to Karius’ mistake, but the fans will never forget his incredible overhead kick that put Real back in front.

Unfortunately it looks like he won’t get the chance to be the hero against Man City, as he’s been left out of the squad completely:

That reports states that he and James Rodriguez have been left out of the 24 man squad despite not having any injuries, so it looks like a clear message from Zidane that neither feature in his plans for next year.

If he’s not going to play then it would be great if he could get a transfer this summer, but this is just the latest sad chapter in his recent Real Madrid career.