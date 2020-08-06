Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes will reportedly make a decision on his future this weekend as Arsenal and Manchester United are linked with a transfer.

The 22-year-old has looked an exciting prospect in Ligue 1 and could shine for a bigger club, with a number of updates now suggesting he could soon be on the move.

See below as the reliable Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal have moved ahead of Man Utd in the race to sign Gabriel by opening talks over a move…

A report from ESPN adds that Gabriel could make a decision on his future this weekend, and Gooners will no doubt be hoping the young Brazilian ends up at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta looks in urgent need of a new signing at centre-back, with Arsenal enduring a difficult season in which they finished 8th after unconvincing performances from the likes of David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

United could also do with a signing of this type, however, with the Red Devils lacking a top quality partner for Harry Maguire.

Sancho Man Utd latest, Willian Arsenal talks, Spurs closing in on £15m star Get the latest transfer news here.

The England international has not had the most convincing first season at Old Trafford but could surely improve with an upgrade on Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly alongside him.

Le 10 Sport have previously claimed Gabriel could cost around £27million, which would surely be a bargain and well within Arsenal’s price range.