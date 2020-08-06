Arsenal have reportedly ended their interest in Philippe Coutinho, but some big transfer news could still be just around the corner.

The Gunners may no longer be after Barcelona playmaker Coutinho, but are closing in on strengthening their attack with a swoop for Chelsea winger Willian, while Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey also remains a target, according to the Times.

Arsenal urgently need to change things around this summer after a disappointing season, with their recent FA Cup final victory over Chelsea papering over a few significant cracks in this team.

Mikel Arteta has done well to revive the team after a dire start to the campaign under his predecessor Unai Emery, but it’s clear he won’t be able to really move things forward unless he’s given funds to make big signings this summer.

Coutinho could have been a good option, but Willian is a fine alternative, and Partey would be an immense addition to the AFC midfield if they could pull it off.

We recently reported on Arsenal’s interest in Partey, with Arteta a fan of the Ghana international despite concerns about funding the move.

One imagines the north London outfit would have to sell a number of players before being able to get players of this calibre in.

