Arsenal edge closer to forward transfer after report suggests he’s set to miss an upcoming game

There are several signs that a player is about to move to a new club, but being left out of the team for an upcoming game is one of the best indicators.

The Mirror have reported on the latest with Willian’s proposed transfer to Arsenal, and it appears to be edging closer.

They suggest that he won’t play a part for Chelsea in their upcoming Champions League clash with Bayern, even though Frank Lampard’s side have a few injury concerns.

The last thing a soon to be out-of-contract player needs is to pick up a serious injury, and Pedro’s injury in the FA Cup final showed how easily it can happen.

They go on to say that Willian looks set to sign a three year contract with Arsenal after rejecting Chelsea’s offer of a two year contract, and there’s no need for him to risk himself here.

He’s played an important role towards the end of the campaign despite his own contact situation, and there are no prizes on offer for him if he ruins a lucrative transfer by picking up an injury in a pointless game.

Bayern won 3-0 in London so the tie is as good as over, so getting through this unscathed might be the main priority for Chelsea.