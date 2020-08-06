Holding out for contracts or more money that may not arrive because of the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis is a very dangerous game to be playing at this point.

However, that appears to be precisely what Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is doing.

The Gabonese striker looks like he is holding Arsenal to ransom at this point after journalist, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed on The Beautiful Game podcast and cited by talkSPORT that the player was waiting to see if Barcelona make an offer for his services.

“Aubameyang is waiting to see if other top clubs offer him a contract, like Barcelona. At the moment, no one has made a bid,” he said.

There is still hope for the Gunners of course, with Romano going on to say how much work Mikel Arteta is doing to get him to stay.

Aubameyang has had an offer from the north Londoners in place for some while apparently, but just hasn’t put pen to paper.

“[…] The contract has been offered to Auba many months ago, they did what they can, they offered him an important contract and he’s going to decide soon,” Romano added on The Beautiful Game podcast, cited by talkSPORT.

“He is also considering the possibility of staying at Arsenal, because they’re doing everything to let him stay at the club, Arteta, all the board, Edu, they are calling him everyday. There is a good possibility he will stay.”

Whether Arsenal’s supporters will be happy at learning their captain and talisman will only stay put if he can’t leave for the Camp Nou is another issue entirely.