Arsenal transfer news has made for interesting reading in the last few days, and we’ve got a fresh batch rounded up for you below.

First up, there’s a big update from the Times on some major potential Arsenal deals, with news on Willian, Thomas Partey and Philippe Coutinho.

According to the report, Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Chelsea winger Willian, while there’s also strong interest in luring Partey in from Atletico Madrid, as we reported earlier this summer.

Coutinho, however, looks to be off as Arsenal are described as having ended their interest in the Barcelona flop, though this is contrary to what’s been written in the Spanish football news media.

Either way, Arsenal would do well to bring in big names like Willian and Partey to give them a much-needed boost for next season, while Coutinho could also be good if they decide he’s worth the gamble.

Arsenal also badly need to tighten up in defence next season, and it looks like they’re working on that department.

It’s being claimed that the Gunners have opened talks over a move for Lille centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, moving ahead of rivals Manchester United in pursuit of the deal.

The young Brazilian has shone in Ligue 1 and would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Finally, another option to strengthen at the back could be with Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

The promising La Liga starlet has had a fine season and would surely fit in well at the Emirates Stadium, with big clubs like Manchester United and Barcelona also tracking him.

Reports in Spain claim AFC could swap Matteo Guendouzi for Torres, with Unai Emery keen for a reunion with the Frenchman at his new club.