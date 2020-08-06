Astonishing per touch cost of Alexis Sanchez’s time at Man United as Inter transfer is confirmed

Duncan Alexander has take to social media to reveal the staggering per touch cost of Alexis Sanchez’s doomed time at Manchester United.

It’s been worked out that each time the Chilean touched the ball for the Red Devils it cost a whopping £28,800, the attacker joined the Manchester outfit in a marquee move from Arsenal in January 2018.

Sanchez only contributed five goals and nine assists in 45 appearances for United, the superstar quickly fell out of favour at Old Trafford after a dismal start.

The ace played a bit-part role last season and with the club reluctant to continue paying his mammoth wages in full, Sanchez was loaned to Inter Milan.

See More: “Best news I’ve heard all year” – Manchester United transfer announcement sparks joyous reaction from many fans

Alexis Sanchez's Man Utd career worked out as around £28,800 per touch of the ball. — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) August 6, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: Man United strikers kept behind at Old Trafford for shooting practice “Best news I’ve heard all year” – Manchester United transfer announcement sparks joyous reaction from many fans Barcelona yet to agree €16m sale of ace who is holding out for Premier League transfer

Sanchez endured a difficult time at the San Siro for the most part of this season, but the hiatus of football due to the pandemic allowed the ace to get back to full fitness.

Inter have now signed the 31-year-old on a free transfer on a three-year contract.

Sanchez has been superb for Antonio Conte’s side since the restart, bagging three goals and seven assists in just 13 Serie A outings over this period.

This form has obviously convinced the Italian giants that a permanent move for the Chilean makes sense, with the hope that additions like this can help Inter challenge domestic powerhouses Juventus.