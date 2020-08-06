Barcelona are quoted £30m for ace despite his unfavourable contract situation

Almost every club in world football will need to make big decisions with finances in mind, but City’s owners might be one of the few who won’t be affected.

It means they can afford to take risks when it comes to transfers, and it looks like that could have an impact on the situation with Eric Garcia:

Manchester City are demanding a £30million package for Eric Garcia after warning Barcelona they have no intention of selling the young centre-half on the cheap. Not given up hope of persuading Garcia to stay although he seems set on a return to Barca #mcfchttps://t.co/LDKrbsrchM — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) August 6, 2020

The report confirms that Garcia’s contract expires next summer, so that would usually leave a club with a big decision to make.

If he doesn’t sign a new deal then it means Barca could approach him in January to arrange a pre contract and a free transfer, but clearly City are willing to take the risk at this point.

It’s interesting to note that they also claim that City still hope he’ll sign a new contract, so perhaps they feel another season of featuring in the first team might convince him to stay.

Despite that, they acknowledge that Barcelona are his boyhood club and he wants to return there, but it’s also had to see Barca paying £30m when you take his contract situation into account.

It’s still possible that something could happen soon, but expect this to be bigger news in January if the situation is still the same.