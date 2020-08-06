Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has insisted that the club are still planning on holding talks with Inter over the signing of Lautaro Martinez this summer.

The 22-year-old has had a fine season this year with 19 goals and six assists in 46 appearances for the Nerazzurri while he already has nine goals in 17 caps for Argentina.

In turn, it looks as though he has a big future ahead of him for club and country, and so time will tell where that futures lies at club level.

As noted by Sport, the Argentine international has been linked with a move to Barcelona, and now Bartomeu has offered an update on their desire and plans to potentially sign him this summer.

“We will talk to Inter when the Champions League is over,” he is quoted as saying.

Bartomeu added that talks had stopped for now, as the Catalan giants try to end the season on a positive note with the Champions League still up for grabs.

After being left disappointed domestically with rivals Real Madrid winning the La Liga title, Barcelona will first look to get past Napoli this week to keep their hopes alive in Europe, and only after the season has concluded will they seemingly pick up transfer plans again.

With Luis Suarez turning 34 in January, it certainly seems as though Barcelona could do with a long-term solution in attack to eventually replace him, while given their lack of quality depth in that department currently, Martinez could also be a sensible addition in the more immediate future too.

Time will tell if the two sides can reach an agreement though, but they will seemingly try later this month once Barcelona have wrapped up their bid to try and secure a trophy to end the current campaign while Inter are still busy in the Europa League too.