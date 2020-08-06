Barcelona hope to sign Premier League star for €40m after agreeing terms with the player

This could be an interesting summer for Leicester City, as it’s not clear if they will bounce back from their Champions League disappointment or if a slide down the table is inevitable.

They do have some excellent players at the club, but Brendan Rodgers is a manager who always hits a slump that he can’t recover from, so you would understand it if some players look to move on.

One player who could be close to an exit is centre back Caglar Soyuncu, with a report from NTVspor claiming that he’s agreed terms with Barcelona.

It’s suggested that the two clubs are still trying to come to terms over the potential fee, but Barcelona are hoping to get him for around €40m.

Barcelona do need to improve at the back and the Turkish defender would be an intriguing addition, especially when you consider that he focuses more on defending first.

He’s also good on the ball so he should be a good fit, but his aggression and physicality could bring a new dimension to the back line and they would be more intimidating to play against.

There’s nothing to suggest that Leicester don’t want to lose him, so hopefully an agreement can be reached soon between the clubs.