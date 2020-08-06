According to Spanish publication Sport, Rafinha is holding out for a transfer to the Premier League, despite Barcelona finding a suitor that will meet their valuation for the ace in Shanghai Shenhua.

The Chinese Super League side are willing to meet the €16m price-tag that the Blaugrana have set for the creative midfielder, but they may find it difficult to convince Rafinha to head over to the Far East.

Sport report that Wolves and Everton have been keeping tabs on the ace, Barcelona are hoping to have the Brazilian sold in the next two weeks, Rafinha is holding out for a top-flight offer for now.

It’s added that his brother, Thiago Alcantara, being set to leave Bayern Munich for the Premier League is a prime reason why Rafinha would like to move to England.

Rafinha spent the season on loan at Celta Vigo, the 27-year-old’s performances were encouraging – especially after a couple of seasons marred by injuries.

Sport report that Celta simply don’t have the money to sign the Brazil international permanently, as they are unable to meet Barcelona’s valuation and Rafinha’s wage demands.

The ace does have the tentative option of re-joining former loan club Inter Milan, but a move to the Premier League is being favoured.

Rafinha contributed four goals and two assists in 33 appearances this season, the ace has played all across the midfielder this term.

Most of Rafinha’s football has come as an attacking midfielder, his best performances have come in a No.8 like central midfield role, whilst he’s also made quite a few appearances on the wings.

Rafinha is just 27, if he can stay fit he’s shown that he’s still got the quality to be a top player for sides of Everton and Wolves’ stature.