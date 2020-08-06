Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are set to complete the signings of two young Scottish players.

With football’s summer transfer window well underway, the latest exchange of talent between European clubs looks set to be completed today.

READ MORE Astonishing per touch cost of Alexis Sanchez’s time at Man United as Inter transfer is confirmed

Celtic’s Barry Hepburn, 16, and Hearts’ Aaron Hickey, 18, are both set to make the switch from the Scottish Premiership to the Allianz Arena in moves which will see both players sign on three-year deals.

CaughtOffside has obtained exclusive information this afternoon from a source very close to both players that the pair have been monitored by the German champions and are now finally set to sign for the Bavarians for three years.

Celtic winger Hepburn and Hearts’ Hickey, who has recently been shown around the Bayern Munich premises, are both scheduled to have their transfers completed today.

It is understood that both players will put pen to paper and sign on three-year deals which will see them continue their impressive development within Bayern’s youth set-up.

The switch will see both youngsters commit to Bayern Munich until they’re at least 19 and 21 respectively.