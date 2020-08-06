It seems that Frank Lampard isn’t ready to throw the towel in on one particular transfer deal just yet.

The Chelsea manager has had a successful window so far having already acquired Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

Issues in defence are what appeared to have troubled the Blues across the 2019/20 Premier League season, however, and to that end, the breakthrough that the west London outfit appear to have made on one particular deal will be welcomed.

Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell has seemingly been a long-term target for Lampard, who appears to need the left-back’s mix of sterling, first-class defensive capabilities and decent engine to get up and down the channel to support his attackers.

According to Football Insider, who quote sources at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are now hopeful of signing the 23-year-old for a reduced fee of £50m, and not the original £80m that was touted.

Although the suggestion is that a deal is still some way from being concluded successfully, things do appear to finally be moving in the right direction.