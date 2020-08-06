Inter are reportedly set to announce that they are signing Alexis Sanchez from Man Utd on a permanent deal on Thursday, and Antonio Conte is delighted.

The Nerazzurri fell short in the Serie A title battle as rivals Juventus won their ninth consecutive Scudetto, but they’re still looking for silverware in the form of the Europa League this month.

Things are certainly looking up for Antonio Conte, and he’ll be boosted by the news that Sanchez will be around to continue to offer him quality in the final third next season.

As per the tweet below from Fabrizio Romano, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta revealed on Wednesday night that Inter will sign Sanchez from Man Utd on a permanent basis, and they could even announce the deal on Thursday.

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta to @SkySport: “We will sign Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United on a permanent deal. We’ll announce the deal tomorrow with an official statement”. ? #MUFC #Inter — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2020

The Chilean international struggled in the first half of the season as he also picked up an injury which sidelined him for some time. However, he has been excellent since the restart in particular, as in 13 league games he contributed three goals and seven assists.

In turn, having seemingly earned the faith of Conte, the Italian tactician was thrilled with the news that he would have him at his disposal permanently from next season onwards, as he praised Inter for getting the deal done.

“Excellent deal done by the club. They were good at dictating the terms of the negotiation. Under the conditions that we were able to take Alexis I think it was a very good deal,” he is quoted as saying to reporters, as per Tuttomercatoweb. “There was a delay perhaps, he arrived after two years in which he had struggled, then he had the injury here and we had the patience to put him back in place and now we can enjoy him. Praise to the club for the deal.”

Time will tell if Sanchez can show consistency and deliver at this level next season across an entire campaign, but the signs in recent months have been more positive and so it remains to be seen if it proves to be a vital long-term addition from Inter as they continue to chase major trophies.