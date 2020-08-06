According to Barcelona’s official website, the Catalan outfit have completed the signing of Brazilian talent Gustavo Maia, with the ace signing a five-year deal and linking up with the side’s B team.

Barcelona add that the 19-year-old’s release clause stands at €300m, the Blaugrana already paid €1m for a purchase option on the ace, meaning they had €3.5m left to pay for the Sao Paulo attacker.

Maia has represented Brazil at Under-16s and 17s level, the right-footed talent usually stars on the left-wing, with the ace dangerous when cutting inside.

Barcelona add that Maia has enjoyed serious success with the Brazilian outfit at youth level, winning seven titles.

Barcelona’s profile of the ace hails his ‘good dribbling’ and ‘strong shot’, the La Liga powerhouses seem to have found another high-profile talent to develop in the coming years.

With much being made of the club’s difficult financial situation as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, developing younger players into first-team contributors is now more important than ever.

Maia certainly looks like an exciting talent and the Blaugrana play the kind of attacking football that is best placed to get the best out of the Samba starlet.