Development: Brentford’s Said Benrahma will leave Championship for Premier League this window

Having narrowly missed their chance to get back to the big-time when they lost the Championship play-off final 2-1 against Fulham, Championship side Brentford now look set to lose star-man Said Benrahma.

Benrahma, 24, has endured a highly impressive season for Brentford this campaign having bagged 27 goal contributions in 47 appearances in all competitions.

The Algerian has risen to the forefront of speculation surrounding his Championship future after helping his side reach the play-off final, despite his side falling at the final hurdle.

As the English season has now come to an end with attentions turning to the summer transfer window as sides look to bolster their squads in time for next season and one of the players being closely tracked by the country’s best is Benrahma.

According to the Mirror, the latest side to join the hunt for the 24-year-old winger is Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur.

In the latest development in the ongoing race to secure the talented attacker’s signature, Caught Offside has recently obtained information from a source close to the player who has revealed that the speculation surrounding Benrahma is justified and that the player will make a move to the Premier League this window.