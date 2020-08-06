EXCLUSIVE: Watford player set to leave the club after sex party video leaked

Watford centre-forward Adalberto Peñaranda is set to leave the club after he recorded a shock video engaging in what appears to be a sex party which has been leaked by a close friend.

Peñaranda, 23, joined Watford in 2016 from Italian club Udinese for a fee of £9.54m (TransferMarkt) and has spent the last four years out on loan with clubs such as Malaga (2017-18) and most recently KAS Eupen in Belgium.

Despite excitement surrounding the young Venezuelan’s potential, he has only made three competitive appearances for the Hornets, two in the FA Cup and the other in the EFL Cup.

In a shocking development in the striker’s young career, he now looks set to leave Watford after a video has surfaced online believed to have been leaked by the Venezuelan’s friend showing him at a sex party.

CaughtOffside has today obtained information from a source extremely close to Peñaranda’s representatives who has revealed that they fully expect the English club to cut ties with the striker in light of his recent antics.

Peñaranda was tipped for great things after his move to England, however, despite the potential he has to offer, he now looks certain to be cut from Watford’s squad.

You can see the leaked video below, though viewer discretion is advised…