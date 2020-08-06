Fulham hold the key to Chelsea’s deal for Ben Chilwell

As Chelsea continue to get their transfer business done early, it appears that west London neighbours, Fulham, may hold the key to the Blues getting a deal with Ben Chilwell over the line.

The Leicester City left-back has long been trailed by Frank Lampard, and Football Insider noted that the player may be able to be acquired for £50m this summer.

In order for Brendan Rodgers to agree to any switch for Chilwell, however, he’ll need a suitable replacement, and that’s where Fulham enter the equation.

According to Football Insider, the Foxes chief wants to sign Joe Bryan from the newly-promoted side, and it’s believed that be may be available for as little as £5m.

Having said that, surely his value will have gone up after his match-winning contribution at Wembley against Brentford in the Championship Play-Off final.

He shares many of the same attributes as Chilwell, in that he has an eagerness to get forward and support his attackers, but is a top class defender first and foremost.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea hoping to sign world-class centre-back for £50m lower than release clause Why Manchester United allowed City to sign Nathan Ake despite opening transfer talks ‘Some sort of Aubameyang insurance’ – Pundit questions Arsenal move for Chelsea’s Willian

Scott Parker is unlikely to be too happy at losing any of his players before the start of a Premier League campaign that’s just five weeks away, but he may be persuaded to let Bryan leave if he’s able to reinvest the funds elsewhere.

If that doesn’t happen, then the sale makes no sense whatsoever for the Cottagers.