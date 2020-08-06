He may only have had a cameo role against LASK, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems convinced that Man United have another gem on their hands.

At 18 years of age, Teden Mengi still has a lot of growing to do in a footballing sense, but the Norwegian has marked him out for greatness.

From the same year group as Mason Greenwood, Mengi is an accomplished centre-back and his manager’s admiration for him is clear.

“He’s a leader, a [proper] centre-back,” Solskjaer said in quotes published by the Daily Mirror.

“He’s one we believe in. He’s in the same age group as Mason [Greenwood]. They grew up together.

“He’s strong, quick, good on the ball. We’ve got a decent player there.”

Just like his former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Solskjaer is determined to give youth an opportunity at senior level.

It’s precisely that which served the Scot so well during his own tenure in the Old Trafford hot-seat, with the Class of 92 growing into one of the greatest crops of United youngsters in their history.

Now the likes of Greenwood, Mengi et al can follow in their footsteps and build a new dynasty at the club.