How much Willian is set to paid by Arsenal as contract terms are agreed

According to ESPN Soccer, Willian has agreed a three-year deal worth £100,000-a-week with Arsenal, with the ace’s move to the Gunners on a free transfer set to be announced later this month.

ESPN claim that Willian’s former teammate and current boss Frank Lampard pushed for Chelsea to agree a new contract with the Brazilian, but the Blues’ hierarchy never made a breakthrough in talks.

Willian has been a key player for all of his seven years with the west London outfit, contributing 63 goals and 62 assists in 339 appearances across all competitions.

The winger’s won the Premier League twice during this time, as well as the Europa League, League Cup and FA Cup on one occasion each.

The wide man has showed no signs of slowing down at the age of 31 with a brilliant campaign, Willian chipped in with 11 goals and nine assists this season.

Mikel Arteta recruiting an experienced winger could be a wise option as the club will have an option to compete with club-record signing Nicolas Pepe, whose experienced a decent debut season.

Despite that, Willian’s signature could be questioned by some fans considering that the club have promising wide options in Gabriel Martinelli, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe.

Any transfers from Arsenal are also set to come under scrutiny with the Gunners announcing yesterday that 55 members of staff will be made redundant.

A three-year deal for a winger is certainly questionable, Willian is still a top-level player but wide men often experience shorter careers because of the importance of physical attributes to their success.