Jorge Mendes is trying to persuade Real Madrid ace to accept Man United’s offer

The recent turnaround at Old Trafford means that Man United should be an attractive destination again for players, but it sounds like some will need more persuading than others.

James Rodriguez is an outcast at Real Madrid so he does need to move somewhere new this summer, but he’s also at an age where his next move is vital.

He’s spent his best years sitting on the bench in Spain so he does need to find a club where he’ll have a chance to shine, but he may not be an automatic starter at Old Trafford.

Despite that, a report from Mundo Deportivo has indicated that he does have the chance to sign for United this summer, and his representative Jorge Mendes is trying to convince him to accept it.

The problem might be that he knows he won’t get into the team ahead of Paul Pogba or Bruno Fernandes, while forcing him into the wider areas could just see a repeat of why things didn’t work out at The Bernabeu.

He would be an exciting signing for United and a brilliant rotation option for next season, but you could also understand it if he wants something more than that.