Liverpool hope to secure ace for £10m by including this clause in the deal

When money is tight it’s important to find a way to get creative in the transfer market, but there’s always the risk that it could cost you money in the future.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Norwich City full back Jamal Lewis in recent days, and it appears that he’s the ideal choice to act as a back up for Andy Robertson next season.

It does look like money is going to be the major issue with this story, after The Athletic (subscription required) indicated that Liverpool were willing to pay £10m, but Norwich wanted at least double that.

It means that Jurgen Klopp’s side will need to find something else to convince Norwich to sell, and this could be a good solution:

Exclusive: Liverpool have submitted an offer of £10 million to Norwich City for left-back Jamal Lewis. They have also offered them a substantial sell-on clause. Full details in @TheAthleticUK transfer tracker… #LFC https://t.co/rzcrYvreNM — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 6, 2020

A sell on clause is always a calculated gamble from both sides, and it might come down to how much Norwich believe in their young star.

They will struggle to get a giant fee because they are a recently relegated Premier League side, but Lewis could be worth a great deal more if he starts to shine at Liverpool.

It wouldn’t benefit them now, but if he goes on to be a star and moves for a giant fee when the transfer market picks up again in a few years, then it would look like a great piece of business from the Canaries.